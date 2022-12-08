  • Daiki Nakamura speaks during an interview after winning the 2022 All Japan Sumo Championships. | COURTESY OF JOHN GUNNING
Veteran Tamawashi’s surprise championship in September was notable for several reasons.

Coming just a couple of months before his 38th birthday, the triumph meant the Ulaanbaatar native became the oldest wrestler to lift the Emperor’s Cup since the six-tournament system was instituted in 1958.

It also ensured that no two honbasho during the year to that point had the same champion — a statistical fact Abi’s win in November guaranteed would apply to all of 2022.

