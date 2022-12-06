Any dreams of South Korea replicating its historic World Cup run from 20 years ago came crashing down with a last 16 humiliation at the hands of five-times champions Brazil as the Asian side’s luck finally ran out in Qatar.

South Korea had qualified for the knockout stages by the skin of its teeth after beating Portugal at the death, watching the end of the other group game on mobile phones with frayed nerves as it waited for Ghana to deny Uruguay a decisive goal.

Much to South Korea’s relief, Uruguay were denied second place in the group as Ghana held on. The Koreans cried tears of joy when qualification was sealed, but three days later their fans would weep in despair.