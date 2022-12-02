  • Germany's Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala process their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday despite defeating Costa Rica 4-2. | REUTERS
    Germany's Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala process their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday despite defeating Costa Rica 4-2. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

AL KHOR, Qatar – Four-time champions Germany sensationally crashed out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match on Thursday, tumbling out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive time.

Germany finished third in the standings, behind Spain on goal difference, with Japan top following the Samurai Blue’s 2-1 win over the Spaniards.

The result left Japan facing Croatia in the last 16 while Spain will take on Morocco.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED