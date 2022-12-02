  • Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match between Japan and Spain in Doha on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match between Japan and Spain in Doha on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Doha – Japan secured a monumental 2-1 comeback win over Spain to reach the World Cup last 16 on Thursday, topping a difficult Group E in Qatar.

Substitute Ritsu Doan leveled in the 48th minute and Ao Tanaka bundled home the winner three minutes later at Khalifa International Stadium as the Samurai Blue reached two consecutive World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

MORE TO FOLLOW

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW