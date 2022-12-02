Doha – Japan secured a monumental 2-1 comeback win over Spain to reach the World Cup last 16 on Thursday, topping a difficult Group E in Qatar.
Substitute Ritsu Doan leveled in the 48th minute and Ao Tanaka bundled home the winner three minutes later at Khalifa International Stadium as the Samurai Blue reached two consecutive World Cup knockout stages for the first time.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.