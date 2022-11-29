Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, along with the Italian first-division team’s entire board of directors, resigned late on Monday amid a probe into alleged false accounting and market manipulation related to the company’s last three years of financial filings.

“We are facing a delicate moment as a company and the unity has failed,” Agnelli said Monday in a letter to employees. “When the team is not cohesive it becomes vulnerable and that can be fatal.

“It is better to leave everyone together, giving the possibility to a new team to overturn that game.”