The task is clear for the United States men’s national team when it plays Iran in its final Group B game of the World Cup in Qatar, on Tuesday: Win or go home.

While many teams still have multiple options in order to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament, including Iran, the Americans have no choice but to get the three points that come with a victory.

“It sets up our first knockout game of the World Cup,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We win or we’re out of the World Cup.