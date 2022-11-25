Races between Japanese horses and their foreign rivals may heat up again soon thanks to the addition of an on-site quarantine facility and a bulging purse 25% bigger than last year.

The facility, called the International Stable, comprises an oval area filled with six neatly built brick barns situated near the third corner of Tokyo Racecourse. Completed in May, the new barns feature a bricklike wall design and accommodate two horses each. Encircling them is a six-meter-wide, 292.6-meter-long dirt exercise track and flowerbeds with red, yellow and purple blooms , giving the facility a sophisticated look. On Oct. 1, the International Stable was authorized by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry to operate as a quarantine facility.