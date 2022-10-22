NAGANO – Japan’s Nao Kodaira wrapped up her storied speedskating career Saturday by winning her eighth straight women’s 500 meters at the national single distance championships in her native Nagano Prefecture.
The 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics 500-meter champion, clocked 37.49 seconds at the M-Wave ice arena in Nagano, which was packed with a home crowd eager to witness her last hurrah and her 13th career national 500 title.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.