NAGANO – Japan’s Nao Kodaira wrapped up her storied speedskating career Saturday by winning her eighth straight women’s 500 meters at the national single distance championships in her native Nagano Prefecture.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics 500-meter champion, clocked 37.49 seconds at the M-Wave ice arena in Nagano, which was packed with a home crowd eager to witness her last hurrah and her 13th career national 500 title.

