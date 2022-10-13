Yokohama – Three-belt world bantamweight boxing champion Naoya Inoue will fight WBO champion Paul Butler of Britain on Dec. 13 in Tokyo in a bid to unify the four major titles in the division, his Ohashi Gym said Thursday.
WBA, WBC and IBF champion Inoue, 29, nicknamed “Monster” for his domination in the ring, will bring an undefeated record of 23-0 with 20 knockouts into the bout at Ariake Arena against the 33-year-old Butler, who has a 34-2 record with 15 KOs.
