  • Padres starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Dodgers during Game 2 of the NLDS in Los Angeles on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Padres starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Dodgers during Game 2 of the NLDS in Los Angeles on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO, REUTERS

  • SHARE

Los Angeles – Yu Darvish earned his second win of the postseason despite surrendering home runs in each of the first three innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 2 of their National League Division Series on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old right-hander received plenty of help from the bullpen and a potent Padres offense, with Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homering and driving in two runs apiece to knot the series 1-1 at Dodger Stadium.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW