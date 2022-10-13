Los Angeles – Yu Darvish earned his second win of the postseason despite surrendering home runs in each of the first three innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 2 of their National League Division Series on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old right-hander received plenty of help from the bullpen and a potent Padres offense, with Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homering and driving in two runs apiece to knot the series 1-1 at Dodger Stadium.
