  • Kabutoyama elder (center) leads wrestlers and fans in a Guinness World Record attempt for the most simultaneous shiko (sumo leg lifts) at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Friday. | JOHN GUNNING
The first Sumo Fan Festival in 17 years took place on Oct. 6 and 7 in Tokyo.

The event, which had a wide range of both free and paid activities, saw a total of 9,000 fans pass through the gates of Ryogoku Kokugikan over the course of the two days.

