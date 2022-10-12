The first Sumo Fan Festival in 17 years took place on Oct. 6 and 7 in Tokyo.
The event, which had a wide range of both free and paid activities, saw a total of 9,000 fans pass through the gates of Ryogoku Kokugikan over the course of the two days.
The first Sumo Fan Festival in 17 years took place on Oct. 6 and 7 in Tokyo.
The event, which had a wide range of both free and paid activities, saw a total of 9,000 fans pass through the gates of Ryogoku Kokugikan over the course of the two days.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.