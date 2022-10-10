  • Kazuyoshi Miura waves to fans after playing at National Stadium on Sunday. | KYODO
    Kazuyoshi Miura waves to fans after playing at National Stadium on Sunday.

Kazuyoshi Miura rewrote his own record as Japan’s oldest professional soccer player on Sunday, coming off the bench to play his first game at the rebuilt National Stadium for fourth-tier Suzuka Point Getters.

Miura, at 55 years and 225 days old, came on in the 76th minute as Suzuka held on for a 1-0 win over Criacao Shinjuku in front of a Japan Football League-record crowd of 16,218.

