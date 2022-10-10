Kazuyoshi Miura rewrote his own record as Japan’s oldest professional soccer player on Sunday, coming off the bench to play his first game at the rebuilt National Stadium for fourth-tier Suzuka Point Getters.
Miura, at 55 years and 225 days old, came on in the 76th minute as Suzuka held on for a 1-0 win over Criacao Shinjuku in front of a Japan Football League-record crowd of 16,218.
