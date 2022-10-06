  • Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi (left) vies for the ball during a Champions League match against Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany, on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi (left) vies for the ball during a Champions League match against Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany, on Wednesday. | KYODO

Leipzig, Germany – Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi set up the equalizer, but Celtic was still left without a win in the Champions League Group F after losing 3-1 away to Leipzig on Wednesday.

In a quick counter, Japan teammate Reo Hatate sent a first-time pass to Furuhashi from the middle of the pitch before the forward unselfishly laid the ball off to Jota to slot home two minutes after the break at RB Arena.

