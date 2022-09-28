  • Tamawashi (left) greets supporters during his victory parade after winning his second-career Emperor's Cup on Sunday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
    Tamawashi (left) greets supporters during his victory parade after winning his second-career Emperor's Cup on Sunday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
On Day 9 of the 2015 Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, 30-year-old maegashira Tamawashi downed yokozuna Harumafuji to earn the first kinboshi (gold star) of his career.

It was a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable tournament for the veteran, and the first honor of any sort he had earned in the top division after 11 years of toiling away in Japan’s national sport.

