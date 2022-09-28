  • Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge poses next to a board displaying his world record time after the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge poses next to a board displaying his world record time after the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

London – Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the London Marathon this weekend, but the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record for the distance in Berlin on Sunday, will restrict his exertions to handing out medals in the Mini-Marathon.

Kipchoge, a four-times winner in London, clocked two hours, one minute and nine seconds to take half a minute off his own record set on the same Berlin course four years ago.

