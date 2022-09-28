London – Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the London Marathon this weekend, but the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record for the distance in Berlin on Sunday, will restrict his exertions to handing out medals in the Mini-Marathon.
Kipchoge, a four-times winner in London, clocked two hours, one minute and nine seconds to take half a minute off his own record set on the same Berlin course four years ago.
