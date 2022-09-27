London – Sport video streaming platform DAZN on Tuesday said it had agreed to buy Eleven Group’s global sports media businesses to bolster its portfolio of rights, including the top soccer leagues in Portugal and Belgium.
DAZN said the deal would also complement its offerings in Italy, German-speaking markets and Spain, where it already holds top-tier domestic soccer rights, and will take it into Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets.
