A widely accepted axiom is that parity in sport is generally beneficial, and something that governing bodies should always be striving to increase.
It’s no coincidence that the three most profitable sports leagues in the world — all based in the United States — use a combination of salary caps, luxury taxes and talent drafts to ensure competitiveness throughout their seasons, and prevent the kind of lopsided results common in countries with more capitalist sporting structures.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.