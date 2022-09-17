The race for third place in the Central League was already red hot going into Saturday.
That, however, did not stop the Yomiuri Giants from throwing another log on the fire.
The race for third place in the Central League was already red hot going into Saturday.
That, however, did not stop the Yomiuri Giants from throwing another log on the fire.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.