  • Roger Federer of Switzerland warms up before a match at the U.S. Open in New York, on Aug. 28, 2019. Federer, the elegant Swiss star who dominated men's tennis for two decades, announced his intent to retire on Thursday. | CALLA KESSLER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new heights during a career spanning more than two decades, will retire after next week’s Laver Cup in London.

The 41-year-old, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and redefined a sport with his artistry and grace, broke the news tennis fans across the world have long dreaded in a lengthy statement on Thursday.

