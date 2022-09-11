Cape Town – Ireland stunned hosts South Africa with a deserved 24-14 victory in their Rugby World Cup Sevens quarterfinal on Saturday, setting up a meeting with holders New Zealand.
Fiji will take on Australia in the other semifinal.
