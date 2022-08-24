Washington Mystics guard Rui Machida believes the experience of playing with the greatest players in the women’s game in her first season in the WNBA has allowed her to grow on the court.
The 29-year-old played in all 36 regular-season games, averaging 1.8 points and 2.6 assists in almost 13 minutes per game, as the Mystics reached the playoffs only to be beaten in the first round.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.