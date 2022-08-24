  • Rui Machida speaks to reporters during an online media session on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Rui Machida speaks to reporters during an online media session on Tuesday.

Washington Mystics guard Rui Machida believes the experience of playing with the greatest players in the women’s game in her first season in the WNBA has allowed her to grow on the court.

The 29-year-old played in all 36 regular-season games, averaging 1.8 points and 2.6 assists in almost 13 minutes per game, as the Mystics reached the playoffs only to be beaten in the first round.

