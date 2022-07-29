Ski jumper Sara Takanashi vowed Thursday to return to the Winter Olympics strongly in Italy in 2026 after she and four other jumpers were controversially disqualified for suit violations during the mixed team event at February’s Beijing Games.
Takanashi, the holder of a record 63 World Cup wins and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics individual bronze medalist, announced in June she will continue her career in the sport.
