    Women's 100-meter hurdles gold medalist Tobi Amusan (left) hugs long jump silver medalist Ese Brume during the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Lagos – Nigerians, including three presidential candidates, basked in the glory of the country’s first World Athletics Championships gold medal, welcoming a respite from bad news about economic hardships and deepening insecurity.

Tobi Amusan, 25, won gold in the women’s 100-meter hurdles on Sunday after breaking the world record in a semifinal where she clocked 12.12 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.

