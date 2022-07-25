  • The Giants have been dealing with a serious outbreak of COVID-19 for the past week. | KYODO
    The Giants have been dealing with a serious outbreak of COVID-19 for the past week. | KYODO
  • SHARE

At the nominal halfway point of the Japanese baseball season, COVID-19 — not Munetaka Murakami or any other star who will be on display during this week’s All-Star Series — is taking center stage.

The seventh wave of infections in Japan is taking a toll on the NPB ranks, sidelining various players and staff members — not even Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s Big Boss, Tsuyoshi Shinjo, was immune — and decimating the Yomiuri Giants.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,