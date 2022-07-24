Kashima, Ibaraki Pref. – Japan’s women’s soccer team came from behind to beat Chinese Taipei 4-1 on Saturday for their second straight win at the EAFF E-1 Championship.
Nadeshiko Japan fell behind in the eighth minute through a Su Sin-yun header from a corner at Kashima Stadium, but Remina Chiba glanced in a header from Hikaru Naomoto’s corner in the 14th minute before the hosts began to dominate.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.