  • Kiko Seike (left) celebrates after scoring Nadeshiko Japan's third goal against Chinese Taipei in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
    Kiko Seike (left) celebrates after scoring Nadeshiko Japan's third goal against Chinese Taipei in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Kashima, Ibaraki Pref. – Japan’s women’s soccer team came from behind to beat Chinese Taipei 4-1 on Saturday for their second straight win at the EAFF E-1 Championship.

Nadeshiko Japan fell behind in the eighth minute through a Su Sin-yun header from a corner at Kashima Stadium, but Remina Chiba glanced in a header from Hikaru Naomoto’s corner in the 14th minute before the hosts began to dominate.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,