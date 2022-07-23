Lewis Hamilton believes he can make Formula One history as the first driver to win a race after reaching the milestone of 300 grand prix starts.
The seven-time world champion, who has a record 103 wins, will become only the sixth driver to make 300 starts when he lines up on the grid in France on Sunday.
