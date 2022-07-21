  • The Buffaloes' Ren Mukunoki pitches against the Fighters during the ninth inning at Osaka Dome on Wednesday. | KYODO
    The Buffaloes' Ren Mukunoki pitches against the Fighters during the ninth inning at Osaka Dome on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

OSAKA – Ren Mukunoki, the Orix Buffaloes’ top draft pick last fall, allowed his only hit with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning in a 2-0 Pacific League win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Wednesday.

Nippon Ham’s Ryusei Sato lined a high 2-2 slider to center to break up the rookie right-hander’s bid for history at Kyocera Dome Osaka. There hare been four no-hitters thrown this season, which is tied for second most in a single Japanese pro season. Japan does not record no-hitters when a run is allowed.

