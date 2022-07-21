OSAKA – Ren Mukunoki, the Orix Buffaloes’ top draft pick last fall, allowed his only hit with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning in a 2-0 Pacific League win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Wednesday.
Nippon Ham’s Ryusei Sato lined a high 2-2 slider to center to break up the rookie right-hander’s bid for history at Kyocera Dome Osaka. There hare been four no-hitters thrown this season, which is tied for second most in a single Japanese pro season. Japan does not record no-hitters when a run is allowed.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.