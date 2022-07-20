Goals by Lionel Messi and Arnaud Kalimuendo gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday, with France’s domestic champions overcoming a strong defensive effort by the reigning J. League holders at a packed National Stadium in Tokyo.
PSG, visiting Japan for the first time on a three-stop tour that will also see them play Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka, arrived in the capital with an all-star lineup featuring the fearsome front line of Messi, Brazilian phenom Neymar and France’s 2018 World Cup MVP Kylian Mbappe.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.