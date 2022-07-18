  • Daigoro Watanabe, who used to be a sumo wrestler under the name of Takamiyama | CHUNICHI SHIMBUN
The Nagoya Basho in July marks 50 years since Takamiyama, as a rank-and-file sumo wrestler from Hawaii, became the first non-Japanese to win the top-division tournament in the city.

1972 was a pivotal year, as it was when Okinawa was returned to Japan and when Japan and China normalized diplomatic ties.

