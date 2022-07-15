  • Cameron Young hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Cameron Young hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI, KYODO

St. Andrews, Scotland – Cameron Young seized the lead in the first round of the 150th British Open at St Andrews after an outstanding eight-under-par 64 on Thursday, while Rory McIlroy sits two strokes back. Tiger Woods, however, endured a woeful afternoon in his return to the Old Course.

Woods was determined to be in the hunt this week as he continues his recovery from the severe leg injuries he suffered in a car crash last year, but he toiled to a six-over-par 78 in a grim round that dragged on over six hours.

