Don’t look now, but Kotaro Kiyomiya is suddenly swinging a hot bat.
The 23-year-old was right in the middle of the action as the last-place Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters pulled off a road sweep of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks over the weekend, with at least a hit and an RBI in all three games at PayPay Dome.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.