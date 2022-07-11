  • Kotaro Kiyomiya is currently leading the Fighters with 11 home runs. | KYODO
    Kotaro Kiyomiya is currently leading the Fighters with 11 home runs. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Don’t look now, but Kotaro Kiyomiya is suddenly swinging a hot bat.

The 23-year-old was right in the middle of the action as the last-place Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters pulled off a road sweep of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks over the weekend, with at least a hit and an RBI in all three games at PayPay Dome.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,