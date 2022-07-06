  • Tiger Woods watches his putt on the first green during the second day of the JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournament in Limerick, Ireland, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tiger Woods watches his putt on the first green during the second day of the JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournament in Limerick, Ireland, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Tiger Woods skipped the physical grind of playing last month’s U.S. Open because he did not want to risk his chances of playing in next week’s British Open at St. Andrews.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland’s Adare Manor Golf Club, Woods said that problems with his surgically repaired right leg kept him out of the June 16-19 major in Brookline, Massachusetts.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,