Tiger Woods skipped the physical grind of playing last month’s U.S. Open because he did not want to risk his chances of playing in next week’s British Open at St. Andrews.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland’s Adare Manor Golf Club, Woods said that problems with his surgically repaired right leg kept him out of the June 16-19 major in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.