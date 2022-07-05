  • More U.K. clubs are expected to adopt 'safe standing' areas throughout the 2022-23 season. | REUTERS
More British soccer clubs are to adopt “safe standing” areas within their stadiums from next season, the U.K. government confirmed on Monday.

Brentford, Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be the first clubs to join early participants in the initiative — Cardiff City, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — in offering licensed standing in designated seated areas for home and away fans.

