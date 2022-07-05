Japan’s softball icon Yukiko Ueno was awarded the Order of the Golden Diamond by the World Baseball Softball Confederation for her years of contributions to the sport during its congress in Taiwan on Monday, the Japan Softball Association said.
The 39-year-old threw six shutout innings to help Japan beat the United States 2-0 in the Tokyo Olympic final last summer as softball returned to the Games for the first time since 2008 in Beijing.
