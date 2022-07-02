  • Yuzuru Hanyu participates in the men's single free skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 10. | REUTERS
    Yuzuru Hanyu participates in the men's single free skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 10. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Two-time Olympic men’s figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu has hinted he will compete in the upcoming season in a comment posted on the Japan Skating Federation website.

Hanyu was hurt at this year’s Beijing Olympics, where he attempted an unprecedented quad axel but finished fourth in his bid for a third straight championship. Since then, he has been quiet about his future plans to compete.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)