Two-time Olympic men’s figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu has hinted he will compete in the upcoming season in a comment posted on the Japan Skating Federation website.
Hanyu was hurt at this year’s Beijing Olympics, where he attempted an unprecedented quad axel but finished fourth in his bid for a third straight championship. Since then, he has been quiet about his future plans to compete.
