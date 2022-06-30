  • Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Anthony Joshua face off during a news conference in London on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Anthony Joshua face off during a news conference in London on Wednesday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

London – Great Britain’s Anthony Joshua said he was hungry and desperate to take his world heavyweight titles back from Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk when they meet in a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 20.

The pair went face-to-face with each other during a news conference in London on Wednesday ahead of the “Rage on the Red Sea” clash.

