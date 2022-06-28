Watford has canceled a friendly match against Qatar’s national team, the English club said on Monday, after two supporters’ groups voiced concerns about the country’s human rights record.
The two groups — Women of Watford (WOW) and Proud Hornets — had urged the club to display its support for “all human rights, the LGBT+ community and women’s rights” at the game but the fixture will no longer take place.
