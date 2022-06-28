  • Watford fans had urged the club to cancel a proposed friendly against Qatar's national team. | REUTERS
    Watford fans had urged the club to cancel a proposed friendly against Qatar's national team. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Watford has canceled a friendly match against Qatar’s national team, the English club said on Monday, after two supporters’ groups voiced concerns about the country’s human rights record.

The two groups — Women of Watford (WOW) and Proud Hornets — had urged the club to display its support for “all human rights, the LGBT+ community and women’s rights” at the game but the fixture will no longer take place.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,