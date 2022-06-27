BETHESDA, Maryland – Nasa Hataoka shot a final-round, 3-under-par 69 to finish fifth at the Women’s PGA Championship, the third major of the year, four shots behind winner Chun In-gee of South Korea on Sunday.
Starting the day in 35th, Hataoka carded four birdies and a bogey at Congressional Country Club for a 1-under total of 287. Minjee Lee of Australia and Lexi Thompson of the United States placed in a tie for second, both a shot behind Chun.
