  • The U.S. women's basketball team celebrates after winning gold during the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021. | REUTERS
    The U.S. women's basketball team celebrates after winning gold during the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

New York – Half a century since passage of the landmark U.S. Title IX law, Olympians and trailblazers say the legislation profoundly transformed global sports for women.

The law passed June 23, 1972, requires U.S. education programs that receive federal funding to provide equal opportunities for participation — including for all sports.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,