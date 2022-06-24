  • Yu Hanaguruma poses with his medal after the men's 200-meter breaststroke final at the swimming world championships in Budapest on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Yu Hanaguruma poses with his medal after the men's 200-meter breaststroke final at the swimming world championships in Budapest on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Budapest – Yu Hanaguruma earned a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in his world championships debut in on Thursday night.

Hanaguruma finished behind Zac Stubblety-Cook, who took the Olympic gold last year and smashed the world record last month. The Australian, known for his fast finishes, came from behind and touched in 2 minutes, 7.07 seconds.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,