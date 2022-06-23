San Francisco – The Golden State Warriors will be even better next year when they begin their title defense, head coach Steve Kerr said on Wednesday, sending a warning to the rest of the NBA.
The Warriors dynasty, which includes titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, appeared to be heading to a close when the team fell in the 2019 NBA Finals, posted the league’s worst record in 2020 and missed the playoffs last season.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.