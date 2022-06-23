  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP trophy after Game 6 in Boston on June 16. | REUTERS / VIA USA TODAY
    Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP trophy after Game 6 in Boston on June 16. | REUTERS / VIA USA TODAY

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

San Francisco – The Golden State Warriors will be even better next year when they begin their title defense, head coach Steve Kerr said on Wednesday, sending a warning to the rest of the NBA.

The Warriors dynasty, which includes titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, appeared to be heading to a close when the team fell in the 2019 NBA Finals, posted the league’s worst record in 2020 and missed the playoffs last season.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,