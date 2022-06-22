  • The Women's Euro 2022 tournament will open in Manchester on July 6. | AFP-JIJI
    The Women's Euro 2022 tournament will open in Manchester on July 6.

Euro 2022 organizers have hit back at suggestions of a lack of ambition for the women’s game over their selection of some small venues for July’s tournament in England.

English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham even admitted that clubs had to be persuaded into hosting matches.

