  • Matt Fitzpatrick kisses the trophy after winning the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI, KYODO

Brookline, Massachusetts – Matt Fitzpatrick captured his first major title by winning the U.S. Open in dramatic fashion on Sunday, making spectacular shots as his rivals crumbled under the pressure in the final round.

Fitzpatrick fired a two-under-par 68 to finish at six-under-par 274 and defeat Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke after a thrilling three-man fight down the back nine at The Country Club.

