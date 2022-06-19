  • Brave Blossoms players celebrate Koga Nezuka's opening try against Uruguay at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on Saturday. | KYODO
    Brave Blossoms players celebrate Koga Nezuka's opening try against Uruguay at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Test debutant Koga Nezuka made an immediate impact for Japan on Saturday, scoring the opening try in the Brave Blossoms’ 34-15 win over Uruguay.

Replacement forward Takeshi Hino added a late brace of tries for Jamie Joseph’s side, whose precise set-piece play proved the difference at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

