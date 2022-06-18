  • The World Cup trophy is displayed during an event in New York on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    The World Cup trophy is displayed during an event in New York on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  SHARE

New York – FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned Canada, Mexico and the United States to prepare for a soccer “invasion” as the host cities for the 2026 World Cup were revealed on Thursday.

The first ever World Cup co-hosted by three different countries will also see a record number of teams taking part, increasing from 32 to 48 as the tournament returns to North America for the first time since 1994.

