Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a home run, Mike Trout blasted a pair of long bombs and Jared Walsh hit for the cycle Saturday as the Los Angeles Angels overpowered the New York Mets 11-6, knotting their series at 1-1.

Andrew Velazquez also cleared the fence, while Michael Lorenzen (6-3) threw 6⅓ innings of one-run ball for the Halos, who bounced back emphatically from their 7-3 loss in Friday’s interleague series opener at Angel Stadium.