Paris – Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday after only meeting for the first time on the eve of the tournament thanks to a social media message.

The second-seeded pair defeated unseeded Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Belgium’s Joran Vliegen 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 for their first Grand Slam trophy.

