Paris – Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday after only meeting for the first time on the eve of the tournament thanks to a social media message.
The second-seeded pair defeated unseeded Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Belgium’s Joran Vliegen 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 for their first Grand Slam trophy.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.