How does a dance writer from the Northeast end up fixated on a collegiate summer league baseball team from Savannah, Georgia?

A few months ago, a video of a baseball coach dancing to “Waltz of the Flowers” — concluding with a virtuosic series of pirouettes — showed up in my Twitter feed. Before long, I started seeing choreographed content from the team on TikTok: an umpire doing ’N Sync’s “Bye Bye Bye” dance after calling a strikeout. A batter “hitting the Quan” before scoring a base hit. A pitcher, second baseman, shortstop and center fielder dancing the “Cool for the Summer” TikTok challenge during an at-bat. And there was more ballet.