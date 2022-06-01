Kenji Akashi hit a tie-breaking eighth-inning pinch-hit RBI triple as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks came from a run down in a 3-1 interleague win over the Yomiuri Giants that lifted them into first place in the Pacific League on Tuesday.

The Giants’ loss at Tokyo Dome dropped them three games back behind the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows, 1-0 winners over the Chiba Lotte Marines.