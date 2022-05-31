Chris Kreider scored two goals and the New York Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference finals with a 6-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Adam Fox and Andrew Copp each had a goal and an assist, Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves for the Rangers, who were down 2-0 and 3-2 in the best-of-seven series before rallying to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2015.